Suspect sought after man forced to withdraw money from ATM

The Windsor Police Major Crime Unit is asking the public for help to identify a suspect in a robbery investigation.

Around 1:30 a.m. on April 24, police say a man was travelling on an e-scooter in the area of Cameron Avenue and University Avenue West when another man blocked the victim's path and stopped him.

The suspect demanded money, took the victim's cell phone and coerced the victim to walk with him to a nearby store in the 900 block of University Avenue West. Once there, the suspect forced the victim to withdraw an amount of money from an ATM machine.

After obtaining the money, the suspect fled the scene on foot northbound on Crawford Avenue toward Riverside Drive.

No physical injuries reported from the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'10", skinny build, blonde hair with buzz cut hairstyle, hunched over, wearing a blue baseball hat, dark coloured zippered sweater with hood, blue jeans and dark coloured shoes.

The Windsor Police Major Crime Unit is asking the public for help to identify a suspect (pictured) in a robbery investigation on April 24 in Windsor. (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

Major Crime investigators are actively investigating this incident and requesting that anyone with surveillance video in the area of Cameron Avenue and University Avenue West, and in the area of the 900 block of University Avenue West, to check their footage for any evidence.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.