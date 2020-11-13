Suspect Sought After Unwanted Kissing

Provincial Police are investigating a case of unwanted kissing involving a young girl and an older man in Belle River.

According to Lakeshore OPP, a young girl was riding her bike on Broadway Street around 6 p.m. on Thursday when a man approached, started up a conversation, then kissed her repeatedly against her will.

Police say the girl managed to break free and immediately told her parents.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5'4" tall and slightly hunched, balding hair and wearing a hearing aid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.