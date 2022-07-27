Suspect sought after violent incident sends two to the hospital

A suspect is being sought by Windsor police in connection to a violent incident that sent two people to the hospital.

Around 7:15 a.m. on July 25, officers were called to the 1200 block of Edward Avenue for a report of a stabbing. A second adult male victim was also located with non-life-threatening injuries and transported to hospital.

Through investigation, police obtained information that there was an altercation outside a residence, where it is believed a victim was stabbed. A second victim was also located and with non-life-threatening injuries and transported to hospital.

It's believed the second victim received his injuries earlier in the morning during an incident involving the same suspects. During the course of that incident, the victim was forced into a vehicle against his will by the suspects and assaulted. This incident is believed to have occurred between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Officers were able to identify two suspects and arrested one around 5:30 p.m. that same day.

Robert Labreque, 21, of Windsor is facing 12 charges including kidnapping with intent to cause harm, two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

The Windsor Police Service is trying to locate Lawerence Chinyangwa, who police say should be considered armed and dangerous. July 27, 2022 (Image courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

Police are looking for Lawerence Chinyangwa, who should be considered armed and dangerous. He's wanted on nine charges including kidnapping with intent to cause harm, assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

The vehicle involved in the case remains outstanding and is described as an older model Pontiac van, maroon/dark red in colour, no hubcaps, and no front licence plate.

(Image courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.