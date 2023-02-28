Suspect sought after Windsor senior taken for $6,000 in 'grandparents scam'

The Windsor Police Service needs help to identify a suspect after a Windsor senior fell victim to the 'grandparents scam.'

On Feb. 13, police say an elderly person in the 400 block of Bertha Avenue received a call from someone pretending to be their granddaughter.

The caller claimed to need money to get out of legal trouble.

The suspect then drove to the victim’s house and retrieved $6,000 in cash from the victim.

Police say the suspect is a short white female with brown hair. She wore a safety vest and drove to the location in a small white car.

The Windsor Police Service is trying to identify a suspect vehicle (pictured above) as part of an investigation into a case of a 'grandparents scam.' Feb. 13, 2023 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

The grandparents scam usually involves someone calling an elderly person, pretending to be a grandchild or someone claiming that their grandchild is in trouble, and that money is needed to resolve the situation.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says if you receive a suspicious sounding phone call from someone claiming to be a family member, you should hang up and contact that family member directly with the number you have for them.

The same advice applies if the caller claims to be a law enforcement agent.

Police also urge everyone to warn their elderly loved ones to be vigilant about these scams, never give out any information over the phone or agree to give any money.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.