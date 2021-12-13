Suspect sought in attempted robbery on Erie Street in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit has released a photo of a suspect they're looking to identify as part of a robbery investigation.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, at approximately 8:45 p.m., patrol officers were called for a report of a robbery a restaurant in the 100 block of Erie Street East.

Police say a male suspect entered the site and demanded cash, and although no weapon was observed, the suspect announced that he was armed with a weapon.

Staff refused his demands and the suspect fled northbound on Windsor Avenue, leaving empty handed.

No physical injuries were reported from the incident.

The suspect is described as male black, approximately 40 years old, wearing a black jacket with fur hood and black clothing.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating and requesting anyone in the area of the 100 block of Erie Street East, and northbound on Windsor Avenue from Erie Street East, with video surveillance to check their footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.