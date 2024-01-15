Suspect sought in West Windsor convenience store robbery

The Windsor Police Service is looking for a suspect after a convenience store robbery on the city's west side.

Officers were called to the 3200-block of Sandwich Street on January 2nd after a man concealed several items and tried to leave without paying.

Police say a store employee tried to intervene but was grabbed and thrown to the ground. Luckily, the worker wasn't hurt.

The suspect is described as black, with dark hair and a beard, 35-years old, six-foot-two, weighing 240 pounds.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hooded jacket, plaid hoodie, red gloves, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.