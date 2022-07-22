Suspect vehicles in recent arson investigation captured on surveillance video

The Windsor Police Service's Arson Unit has obtained video surveillance which captures two suspect vehicles related to a recent arson.

Police say last Saturday at 4:30 a.m. officers went to a business located in the 4300 block of County Road 42 after a report of an active fire involving large commercial vehicles, including a tractor trailer and a dump truck.

Five large commercial vehicles were damaged as a result of the fire.

Suspect Vehicle 1 is believed to be a Buick Lesabre, light in colour, possibly a 1999-2000 model year.

Police say the vehicle enters the area of the arson at approximately 3:00 a.m., and had been travelling northbound on Concession Road 8 prior to entering the driveway to access the commercial business area.

The vehicle left the area at approximately 3:08 a.m. travelling southbound on County Road 8.

Suspect Vehicle 2 is believed to be a light coloured Mercedes.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Police)

According to police, the vehicle enters the area of the arson at approximately 3:55 a.m., and had been travelling northbound on Concession Road 8 prior to entering the driveway to access the commercial business area.

The vehicle left the area shortly after the fire was set and was last seen travelling southbound on County Road 8.

Through investigation police also say that a gas container was located at the scene, and they're asking any gas stations in the area to check their surveillance cameras for these two vehicles between 2:30 a.m. - 3:55 a.m. on Saturday, July 16.

Police have also provided a video link of the suspect vehicles.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330.