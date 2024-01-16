Suspect wanted after breaking into grocery store staff break room

Windsor police are trying to identify a suspect wanted after a theft at a local grocery store.

According to police, a man went to a store in the 1500 block of Huron Church Road and broke into the staff break room.

Police say the man took several debit cards and personal belongings before leaving the store.

Investigators say the suspect used the stolen cards to make fraudulent purchases.

He's wanted for three counts of fraud under $5,000, three counts of using a credit card obtained by crime, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime and theft under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Photo courtesy: Windsor police