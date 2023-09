Police are looking for a suspect after the Cenotaph in Chatham was vandalized.

According to Chatham-Kent police, officers responded to the Cenotaph on Sixth Street on August 29 for a mischief investigation.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a vulgar comment written on the Cenotaph in blue marker.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police or Crime Stoppers.