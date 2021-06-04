Suspect Wanted Following Chatham Homicide

Police in Chatham-Kent have are investigating a homicide that happened on Thursday and have already identified a suspect.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance on St. George Street near Park Avenue East in Chatham around 4 p.m. where they learned about a fight between several men, all known to each other, which resulted in a person being seriously injured.

After being taken to the hospital, the 35-year-old man succumbed to his injuries.

Police are looking for Kyle Samko, 26, on a charge of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police service or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

