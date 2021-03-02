iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder

AM800-News-Robert-Labrecque-Windsor-Police.jpg

Windsor police are looking for a suspect, who's considered armed and dangerous, following an attempted murder. 

Officers were called to the 3000-block of Downing Street around 7am Saturday for a report of shots fired and found a vehicle with damage from what's believed to be a shotgun bullet. 

Police say two suspects drove up and fired shots at the victim's vehicle but the driver wasn't hurt. 

The suspect vehicle has been seized and a 21-year-old Windsor man was arrested on Sunday, but investigators are looking for a second suspect, Robert Labrecque, 20, from Windsor, who's wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Labrecque is described as white, 20-years-old, approximately 5'5", 130 lbs., with a slender build, brown hair, brown eyes and should not be approached.

Nathaniel Krug, 21, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon (firearm) dangerous to the public peace.

Police say the victim and suspects are known to eachother and the gun has not been located. 

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE