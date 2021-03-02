Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder

Windsor police are looking for a suspect, who's considered armed and dangerous, following an attempted murder.

Officers were called to the 3000-block of Downing Street around 7am Saturday for a report of shots fired and found a vehicle with damage from what's believed to be a shotgun bullet.

Police say two suspects drove up and fired shots at the victim's vehicle but the driver wasn't hurt.

The suspect vehicle has been seized and a 21-year-old Windsor man was arrested on Sunday, but investigators are looking for a second suspect, Robert Labrecque, 20, from Windsor, who's wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Labrecque is described as white, 20-years-old, approximately 5'5", 130 lbs., with a slender build, brown hair, brown eyes and should not be approached.

Nathaniel Krug, 21, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon (firearm) dangerous to the public peace.

Police say the victim and suspects are known to eachother and the gun has not been located.