Suspect Wanted in Armed Robbery

An armed robbery in Windsor is under investigation.

Windsor police say the incident happened on Saturday (December 28) around 11:15pm at a convenience store in the 3800 block of Walker Rd near Airport Rd.

According to police, officers responded to the store for a report of an alarm.

When officers arrived, they learned a robbery occurred.

The officers were told a suspect entered the store with a black firearm, demanded cash and fled on foot heading northwest.

Police say some Canadian currency was taken and there were no injuries.

The male suspect is described as white, 5'8" to 6' tall, wearing a grey sweater with the hood up.

Police say he was also wearing a black mask, dark sunglasses, black pants, black boots and gloves with neon on the top of the hands.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Branch.