Suspect wanted in assault investigation surrenders to Windsor police

A suspect wanted in connection to an assault in Windsor's east end has been arrested.

The Windsor Police Service released an image of a suspect Wednesday afternoon and shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, police say a suspect turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters.

A 21-year-old man is charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Around 2 p.m. on June 13, police launched an investigation after an assault was reported at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Cadillac Street.

Police say an elderly man was approached by an individual and after a brief conversation, was punched in the head which left him unconscious.

The victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.