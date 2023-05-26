Suspect wanted in connection to deliberately set apartment building fire

A photo has been released of a suspect wanted in connection to a fire in an apartment building in downtown Windsor.

On May 25 at 4:30 p.m., Windsor Fire and Rescue crews were called to a fire at an apartment building in the 300 block of Glengarry Ave.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to a single unit of the building, which was unoccupied at the time.

As a result of investigation by the Windsor Police Service’s Arson Unit and examination of the surveillance footage, officers determined that the fire was deliberately started.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Isiah Stephens-Scott, who is wanted for arson with a disregard for human life.

Stephens-Scott is described as a black male with a light complexion, approximately 6’, 180 pounds, with a slender build and curly long hair.

At the time of the incident, he wore a blue bucket hat, glasses, blue button-down short-sleeved shirt, white T-shirt, grey shorts, and Air Jordan flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.