Suspect wanted in connection to mosque break-in surrenders to police

A suspect wanted in connection to a break-in at a mosque in Windsor's east-end has turned himself in to police.

The Windsor Police Service reports a 41-year-old suspect turned himself in to police Monday morning and has now been charged with theft under $5,000.

On Saturday, April 15, police tweeted an image of a man they were seeking to identify as part of a break-in investigation at a mosque in the city’s east end.

Police allege someone entered the mosque through an unlocked entrance at the rear of the building. Once inside, the person broke into a locked room and stole numerous hand tools.