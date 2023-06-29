iHeartRadio
Suspect wanted in downtown break in


Windsor Police is seeking help from the public to identify a suspect following a break in at a downtown business.

On June 22, officers were called to the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue for a complaint of a break and enter. 

After viewing surveillance footage, a man is observed walking around inside the business. 

The suspect stole the till and fled the scene. 

They are described as a white man, 5'6', 140 pounds. He wore a snapback, a jacket with a reflective strip on the chest, and dark pants.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information please contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers. 

Windsor Police is seeking help from the public to identify a suspect following a break in at a downtown business. June 29, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Police Twitter)

 

