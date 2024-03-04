Suspect wanted in identity fraud case in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is looking for a suspect as part of an identity fraud investigation.

On Nov. 6, 2023, police say the suspect submitted an online credit card application using a false identity.

The following month, he visited a branch in the 2600 block of Tecumseh Road East to register the card’s PIN number.

He proceeded to max out the card to its full debt limit.

The suspect is described as an Asian male with medium-dark skin, curly black hair, and glasses.

If you can identify the suspect, contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. You can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.