Suspect wanted in knife-point robberies in Windsor and LaSalle
Police are looking for a suspect believed to be behind a knife-point robberies in Windsor and LaSalle.
On Thursday, May 11, at approximately 9:30 p.m., LaSalle police officers were called for a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the 2000 block of Sandwich West Parkway.
Police learned a male suspect entered the store, showed a knife, and demanded money. He then left the store with a quantity of cash. No one was physically injured in the incident.
The LaSalle Police Service is looking for a suspect following a knife-point robbery at a convenience store in the 2000 block of Sandwich West Parkway in LaSalle. May 11, 2023 (Photo: LaSalle Police Service)
On May 12, at approximately 10 a.m., Windsor police officers responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the 300 block of Mill Street. A
A male suspect entered the store, showed a knife, and demanded money.
He then left the store with an unknown quantity of cash.
In both cases, no one was injured.
Windsor police investigators are looking for a suspect (pictured above) in connection to a knife-point robbery at a convenience store in the 300 block of Mill Street in Windsor. May 12, 2023. (Photo: Windsor Police Service)
The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build and light-coloured hair and appeared to be just over 6 feet tall.
At the time of the incident in LaSalle, he wore a faded black “Carhartt” hoodie, black pants and a black handkerchief covering his face.
He was carrying a black backpack during both incidents.
Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service Criminal Investigations Unit at 519 969-5210 ext 2532 or the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830..
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.