Suspect wanted in knife-point robberies in Windsor and LaSalle

Police are looking for a suspect believed to be behind a knife-point robberies in Windsor and LaSalle.

On Thursday, May 11, at approximately 9:30 p.m., LaSalle police officers were called for a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the 2000 block of Sandwich West Parkway.

Police learned a male suspect entered the store, showed a knife, and demanded money. He then left the store with a quantity of cash. No one was physically injured in the incident.

The LaSalle Police Service is looking for a suspect following a knife-point robbery at a convenience store in the 2000 block of Sandwich West Parkway in LaSalle. May 11, 2023 (Photo: LaSalle Police Service)

On May 12, at approximately 10 a.m., Windsor police officers responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the 300 block of Mill Street. A

A male suspect entered the store, showed a knife, and demanded money.

He then left the store with an unknown quantity of cash.

In both cases, no one was injured.

Windsor police investigators are looking for a suspect (pictured above) in connection to a knife-point robbery at a convenience store in the 300 block of Mill Street in Windsor. May 12, 2023. (Photo: Windsor Police Service)

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build and light-coloured hair and appeared to be just over 6 feet tall.

At the time of the incident in LaSalle, he wore a faded black “Carhartt” hoodie, black pants and a black handkerchief covering his face.

He was carrying a black backpack during both incidents.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service Criminal Investigations Unit at 519 969-5210 ext 2532 or the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830..

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.