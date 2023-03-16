Suspect wanted in Paradise Bingo break-in arrested as part of a weapons investigation

A Windsor man wanted in connection to a case that saw an excavator used to break into a business has been arrested as part of a separate weapons investigation.

On March 14, members of the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit, as well as the Emergency Services Unit, executed a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of Goyeau Street.

During their search, officers seized a Browning 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun, an air pistol with an extended magazine, and a ballistic vest. A stolen 2019 Nissan Qashqai was also recovered.

Shawn Damsgard is facing five charges including possession of a firearm with an altered serial number as a result of that investigation.

The 43-year-old Windsor man was already wanted on several charges in relation to the Feb. 6, 2023, break-in at Paradise Bingo Hall in the 2300 block of Dougall Avenue.

In that case, a stolen excavator was used to smash a 20-foot hole in the exterior wall of the building to gain entry into the business.

The Windsor Police Service seized a Browning 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun, an air pistol with an extended magazine, and a ballistic vest (pictured above) as part of an investigation in Windsor. March 16, 2023 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

As part of the weapons investigation, police also arrested a 25-year-old woman and 40-year-old man, both from Windsor, who have each been charged with possession of property obtained by crime worth more than $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477(TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.