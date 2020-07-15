iHeartRadio
Suspected Porch Pirates Arrested in Windsor

Two suspected porch pirates face charges after a theft of mail in Windsor. 

A concerned citizen called police on July 13 after spotting a suspicious woman take a package off the front porch of a home on Wyandotte Street West at Oak Street over the noon hour. 

The witness told officers the female suspect left the area with a man. 

Police say the pair were stopped a short time later, in possession of the stolen package which was recovered. 

A 28-year old woman and a 33-year old man face charges of theft of mail and possession of property obtained by crime.

