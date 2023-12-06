Suspects arrested in connection to double shooting in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has arrested two suspects in connection to a double shooting.

Early on the morning of Dec. 2, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Giles Boulevard West, not far from Ouellette Avenue, where they found a 32-year-old male and 35-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and quickly identified two men as suspects in the shooting.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Dec. 5, officers located and arrested a 20-year-old suspect at a residence in the 4500 block of Fontana Avenue.

Later that evening, a 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody at a home in the 1000 block of Pelissier Street.

Both suspects have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger the life of a person.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.