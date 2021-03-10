Suspects from GTA Arrested in Local Break and Enters

Four people from the Greater Toronto Area have been arrested in connection with a string of break and enters in Windsor and LaSalle.

Windsor police received information from York Regional Police and began an investigation in early February.

Police were called a home on Dominion Blvd after several men tried to break-in but were unsuccessful, however a description of the suspects and a vehicle were obtained.

A number of homes in LaSalle were then broken into and it was reported that firearms and other items were stolen.

Officers in the city tracked down suspects staying at a home on Menard St. and after learning that weapons may be inside, the house was contained and four people later surrendered.

Police say all the firearms that had been reported stolen were recovered.

Four men, ranging in age from 28 to 38, from Brampton and Innisfil are facing a long list of charges including: Break and enter, Possession of stolen property, Contravene firearms act regulation, Occupy motor vehicle with firearm, Possess unloaded regulated firearm with readily, accessible ammunition available, Possess firearm obtained by crime, Possess firearm while prohibited.