Suspects wanted after over $9,000 was withdrawn in an alleged bank fraud case in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is searching for two people as they investigate a bank fraud investigation involving the withdrawal of thousands of dollars.

On March 17, police say two people entered a bank in the 7400 block of Tecumseh Road East and fraudulently obtained $9,000 from a victim's account.

The pair then visited another financial institution in the 5700 block of Wyandotte Street East and attempted to withdraw another $6,000.

Investigators say when an employee became suspicious, the pair fled the scene.

The Windsor Police Service is trying to locate two suspects (pictured above) who allegedly stole $9,000 from a Windsor bank and tried to withdraw more from a second financial institution. March 17, 2023 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

The female suspect is described as white, approximately 35-45 years old, with a large build, fair complexion, and dyed red hair. At the time of the incident, she wore an orange jacket, glasses, and a black shirt.

The male suspect is described as white, approximately 45-55 years old, with a medium build, fair complexion, balding grey hair, and a goatee. At the time of the incident, he wore a black jacket, black shirt and carried a patterned satchel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.