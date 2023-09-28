Suspects wanted by WPS in connection to downtown robbery

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in connection to a robbery.

According to police, on September 27 at 10:30 p.m., two young men between the ages of 17 and 20 knocked an individual off his bicycle, punched him, and stole his wallet before fleeing the area.

Police say the victim sustained minor physical injuries as a result.

The first suspect, a 17-year-old male has been identified.

The second suspect is described as a lighter-skinned black man, with a slender build, and black hair.

Police say at the time of the incident, he was wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans with fraying on the front and black Nike shoes.

Some video surveillance footage was obtained by police, which can be found on the AM800 website.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.