Suspension Extension Not Sitting Well with Some Transit Windsor Riders

An extension of the service suspension for Transit Windsor isn't sitting well with some local activists.

On Thursday, Mayor Drew Dilkens announced the service suspension will continue until May 1 due to COVID-19.

Transit Windsor leadership recommended the extension in response to significant public health risks to both riders and drivers.

Reinstate Windsor Transit Now gathered outside city hall while the decision was handed down — the same group that has been staging a sit in outside the Windsor International Bus Terminal.

Member Tasha Donnelly tells AM800 News the city should be investing in making transit safe during the pandemic instead of shutting it down.

"Considering that Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the head of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit here, said that's not necessary and there are ways to invest in transit and make it safer for drivers and for the public," she says.

Donnelly says many people can't afford cabs to get to essential services and will have to break physical distancing to carpool.

"I think he's choosing a less safe option and it's going to impact the most vulnerable residents of Windsor, class lines, race lines, income, disability, the people that need transit and rely on it are going to be the most impacted and the least able to be heard," added Donnelly.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi