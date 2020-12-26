'Suspicious Death' Under Investigation in West Windsor

Police are investigating a "suspicious death" in west Windsor.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Campbell Avenue after a dead body was discovered Thursday morning, according to police.

The Major Crimes Branch will only confirm they are looking into a "suspicious death", but it's too early in the investigation to release more information.

Images captured on social media show the Forensic Identification Unit on scene and police canvasing the area for witnesses at around 4 p.m.