Suspicious fire on Askin Ave. in Windsor under investigation

Windsor police are investigating a suspicious fire.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 2:20 in the 1200-block of Askin Avenue.

According to police, three children were inside of the home at the time and were able to escape.

Police say they were treated for minor injuries.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit has launched an investigation and is asking residents in the area to check their video surveillance or dash cam footage for possible evidence.

The fire caused roughly $250,000 in damages.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.