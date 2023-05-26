Suspicious fire under investigation at self-storage facility

The Windsor Police Service is investigating a suspicious fire at a self-storage business.

On Thursday, shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to a call about a working fire at the self-storage facility, located in the 1500 block of Walker Road.

Members of Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were on scene and put out the fire.

Officials say no one was injured.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit launched an investigation and determined that the fire started in a storage unit and quickly spread to surrounding units.

Investigators are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance or dash cam footage for evidence around the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Unit or Crime Stoppers.