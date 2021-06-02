Suspicious Package Investigation Closes Downtown Streets

A number of streets in downtown Windsor have reopened following the discovery of a suspicious package in the 100 block of Goyeau St.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police closed northbound traffic from Goyeau Street to University Avenue and southbound traffic from Goyeau Street to Pitt Street, as well as to Chatham Street from McDougall Street to Goyeau Street.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Windsor police tweeted the investigation had concluded and the area has been deemed safe