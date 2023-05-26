Suspicious person call leads to arrest of four in Oldcastle

Four people from Windsor-Essex are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call about a suspicious person early Thursday morning.

Police say members of the Tecumseh OPP, OPP K9 and Emergency Response Team members, responded to the call at a business on Concession Road 8 in Oldcastle.

According to police, four unknown people were seen on the property by security cameras.

Patrol officers, ERT members, as well as OPP K9 handler with Police Service Dog Maximus, attended the scene and located the four individuals, who were then taken into custody without incident.

A 36-year-old man from Windsor, a 35-year-old man from Windsor, and a 47-year-old man from Amherstburg each face a charge of Theft Under $5,000.

Additionally, a 37-year-old from Windsor faces two charges, one for Theft Under $5,000 and one for Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine.

All four accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Windsor court at a later date.