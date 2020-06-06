Suspicious Person Call Leads Windsor Police to Robbery Suspect

Thanks to a resident who spotted a suspicious person, Windsor police were able to make an arrest in a jewelry store robbery.

Officers were called on Thursday, June 4 at 1pm to a business on Tecumseh Rd. E. near Central Ave.

A male suspect had entered the store and took a jewelry case from a display.

An employee tried to stop the suspect physically, but the suspect got away on foot.

The employee suffered non life-threatening injuries during the altercation.

About 45 minutes later, a resident on Ypres Ave. spotted a suspect trying on jewelry and called police.

The person matched the video surveillance from the robbery.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with assault.

The jewelry was recovered and returned to the store.