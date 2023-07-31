Suspicious vehicle call leads to charges in Chatham-Kent
A 34-year-old Windsor man is custody pending a bail hearing after he was arrested by Chatham-Kent Police.
Officers were called to the Wilson Conservation Area in Harwich Township Saturday afternoon for a suspicious vehicle.
Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen the previous day and arrested a man sitting in the front seat.
A search turned up a stolen driver's license, along with several knives.
The man is facing several charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.
