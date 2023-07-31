Suspicious vehicle call leads to charges in Chatham-Kent

A 34-year-old Windsor man is custody pending a bail hearing after he was arrested by Chatham-Kent Police.

Officers were called to the Wilson Conservation Area in Harwich Township Saturday afternoon for a suspicious vehicle.

Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen the previous day and arrested a man sitting in the front seat.

A search turned up a stolen driver's license, along with several knives.

The man is facing several charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.