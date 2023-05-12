Suspicious vehicle fire in Lakeshore

Provincial police in Lakeshore are investigating a suspicious vehicle fire.

It happened Thursday just after 7:30 p.m. at a business in the 200 block of Patillo Road.

According to police, the vehicle was fully engulfed when emergency crews arrived.

Police say no injuries were reported but the vehicle was destroyed.

Investigators are trying to identify the driver of a black Ford Explorer.

Police say the Explorer was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed with the licence plate covered and a witness saw items being thrown out of the window.

Investigators believe the vehicle could have residue of oil that was sprayed along the driver's side.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.