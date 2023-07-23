Suspicious vehicle leads to three arrests in Chatham 

Three men have been arrested after a suspicious vehicle complaint in Chatham just before 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a business on St. Clair Street, and through their investigation, the officers learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Mississauga.

All three men were taken into custody and the vehicle was searched, with two types of drugs located inside.

Polie say all three men also had warrants for their arrests throughout other jurisdictions in Ontario.

A 44-year-old, 41-year-old, and 24-year-old all from Brampton, were each charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and two counts of drug possession.

They were held in custody pending a bail hearing.