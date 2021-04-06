Swastika Sign Found on Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Property

Officials with Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare are calling a recent discovery on the property "disgusting."

On Tuesday, a painted sign was found depicting the Canadian flag, but the maple leaf had been replaced by a swastika.

Vice President of External Affairs Bill Marra says staff are concerned as they believe it could be the work of a man who has been anonymously contacting hospital CEO Janice Kaffer since February attacking her push for public safety during the pandemic.

Marra says the individual has only identified himself as John Doe.

"Janice has been out there promoting public health guidelines, encouraging people to stay safe and he's been attacking Janice. We can't prove it, that it's the same individual, but when you consider the references that he's made including a very bizarre reference to Nuremberg and Nazis on trial."

He says the hospital has zero tolerance for something like this.

"It's inappropriate. It's offensive and we feel it's harmful for that type of behaviour in what really is a residential neighbourhood as well where there's a number of children and families that live along that street and across the street from where he put that sign."

Marra says police have been notified.

"If it's a one-off, and hopefully it is, then it ends there. If there's continued behaviour, then hopefully there's an opportunity for us to find out who is responsible. We can agree to disagree on certain things, but this is ramped up behaviour. Whoever this person is won't even disclose who they are. So that's certainly behaviour consistent with a coward."

He says hospital staff are in the process of reviewing security camera footage in the hopes of identifying the culprit.

The swastika sign was found in a garden near the entrance to the Prince Rd. campus.

— with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley