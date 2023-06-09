Swifties sell-out Special Event buses for Taylor Swift concerts

It's a sell-out for Transit Windsor.

The bus service has announced Special Event buses for the two Taylor Swift concerts at Ford Field in Detroit are sold out.

Executive Director Tyson Cragg says they were expecting a sell-out.

"It didn't take long," he continued. "I think it was a matter of hours before both events sold out and we're very pleased with the response that people have chosen Transit Windsor for their ride to get over to Taylor Swift."

He says transit planned for a busy weekend.

"We've got five buses assigned for tonight's show on Friday and then we have another six assigned for tomorrow. So 11 buses total that we're sending over there with the Taylor Swift fans, so we anticipated this and we got as much out there as we can spare right now."

He says the response was great for the Special Events bus.

"My advice is make sure you're at the downtown bus terminal early. You've been informed the time the buses depart and have a great time, be well behaved, be respectful to the driver and everybody's going to get their safely and we're going to get you home safely as well," he said.

Cragg is asking riders to have proper documentation and proof that you're attending the show.

According to Transit Windsor's Special Events Reservation System, buses will be departing the Downtown Windsor bus terminal starting at 4:40 p.m.

The special events service re-launched last month with some adjustments.

Riders now have to book all trips in advance through a reservation portal.