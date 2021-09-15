Swimming not recommended at five beaches in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released its weekly beach testing results and swimming in not recommended at five area beaches.
While no beaches are closed, swimming is not recommended at Belle River Beach, Mettawas Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach.
The five beaches are listed as unsafe for swimming due to high levels of bacteria in the water that may pose a risk to your health.
All other beaches are listed as safe for swimming.