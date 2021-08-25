Swimming Not Recommended at Several Beaches in Windsor-Essex

All beaches across the region are open, but the the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is not recommending swimming at three.

The public is cautioned not to swim at Belle River Beach in Lakeshore, Mettawas Beach in Kingsville and Colchester Beach in Essex due to high bacteria levels.

The other six public beaches in the region have been given the green light.

The health unit conducts testing each week in an effort to detect high levels of bacteria which may pose a risk to swimmers.

The latest beach water testing results can be found on the health unit's website.