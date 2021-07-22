Swimming Not Recommended at Three Local Beaches

Beach testing results are in for the week, and while none are closed, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is cautioning the public to not swim at several due to high bacteria levels.

Swimming is not recommended at Sandpoint Beach in Windsor, Belle River Beach in Lakeshore and Mettawas Beach in Kingsville.

Warnings have been posted as high levels of bacteria may pose a risk to your health.

The other six public beaches in the region have been given the green light.

The latest beach water testing results can be found on the health unit's website.