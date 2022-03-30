Swimming pools play a role in increased building permits in 2021

For the second year in a row, Windsor-Essex recorded an increase in total residential building permits and home improvements permits, including swimming pools.

Figures from the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, which tracks property data across Ontario, shows 3,789 total residential building permits were issued across the region last year, an over 10% increase over the 3,435 issued in 2020.

Figures from the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, which tracks property data across Ontario, on total residential building permits and total home improvements permits issued in 2021 in Windsor-Essex. (Photo courtesy of the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation)

Residential home improvement permits were up by 16%, rising to 1,957. These permits were for home improvements including renovations/additions, swimming pools, sheds, garages and decks.

In all, 673 swimming pool permits were issued across Windsor-Essex in 2021, a 41% increase compared to the 477 issued in 2020.

Carmelo Lipsi, MPAC Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, says that individuals are doing some things to make their home a place to satisfy needs beyond just a place to live.

He says that COVID-19 restrictions were likely a major factor again for the overall increase.

"What it's really reflective of is a healthy degree of construction activity that's really reflective of the fact individuals are spending more time at home, and using the ability to make changes and improvements to really satisfy what their needs are going forward," says Lipsi.

He says in every category of home improvement - additions, renovations, swimming pools, garages, decks and sheds - the numbers were up, in many cases by double digit percentages.

Figures from the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, which tracks property data across Ontario, including total swimming pool permits issued in 2021 in Windsor-Essex. (Image courtesy of the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation)

According to MPAC, Amherstburg had the fifth highest percentage increase in residential pool permits in Ontario with 79 issued in 2021, a 119% increase over the 36 issued in 2020.

The City of Windsor had the second most building permits issued in Southwestern Ontario in 2021 with 1,370, a 13% increase over the 1,209 issued in 2020. That included 189 swimming pool permits, a 38% increase over 2020.

Lakeshore had the third most building permits in Southwestern Ontario at 778, a 20% spike over the 648 in 2020. That included 150 swimming pool permits, a 50% increase over 2020.