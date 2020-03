Close to 400 employees at syncreon in Windsor are off the job.

The company has temporarily suspended operations at the Pillette Rd. plant due the closure of the Windsor Assembly Plant.

As heard on AM800 news on Wednesday, Unifor Local 444 announced FCA is temporarily cancelling production at the mini van plant because of the coronavirus.

A recall date for syncreon employees has not been announced.

The workers are represented by Unifor Local 195.