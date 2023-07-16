T2B named official charity partner for Windsor Championship

Preparations are well underway with the Windsor Championship back on the PGA TOUR Canada schedule again in 2023, as event organizers have been busy getting ready to host the seventh stop on the PGA TOUR Canada schedule at Ambassador Golf Club at the end of the month.

Event organizers have announced that Transition to Betterness (T2B) will be the official charity partner of the Windsor Championship this year, and the event will support local T2B programs and initiatives.

Executive Director Amber Hunter says they're incredibly honoured to be chosen as a charitable recipient of the Windsor Championship.

"This partnership will provide us with a remarkable opportunity to further our mission of providing comfort and support to individuals and families facing life-altering illnesses. We are grateful to Ambassador Golf Club, the PGA TOUR Canada Windsor Championship, their committee led by Marty Komsa and Adam Wagner for their generous commitment to our community," she added.

T2B is a grassroots charity dedicated to providing comfort to patients and families impacted by a life-altering illness, with a mission of bridging the gap between the hospital environment and the comfort of home.

Tournament Director Adam Wagner says a big part of the Windsor Championship, and a big thing the PGA Tour looks at when they come into communities, is giving back.

He says when the opportunity came up to partner with T2B, it was one that their committee was very excited to explore.

"We're extremely excited about the partnership that we're able to create with Transition to Betterness and all of their supporters to make this event as big as we possibly can. And make this an event not just for the PGA Tour, but for the City of Windsor, charities, and for the patrons of the City of Windsor and Essex County as well," he said.

Wagner says T2B provide very important programs to the local community, and knowing that all funds stay local was an important part of getting them on board.

"They're going to be able to support us with volunteers, and with our help acquiring sponsors and more funds, with all of the proceeds and all the benefits going to Transition to Betterness," he continued. "So I don't think there's exactly a significant project right now that it's going to be dedicated towards, but certainly for the overall benefit of all the programs that T2B has, is how the funds will be used."

He says in terms of the tournament itself, they're ramping up to be ready to roll at the end of the month.

"We're super excited here, we're about three weeks away right now and final preparations are underway. Ticket sales are going well, our sponsorships are going well also, so if there's anybody out there that wants to get involved I encourage them to please reach out to be at Ambassador Golf Club and we can find a way to get you involved."

The Windsor Championship will run from July 31 to August 6.

Wagner says they've got an army of volunteers but they're still looking for more caddies for the championship, which are paid positions, for anyone local who might be interested.