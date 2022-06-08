Talk of electoral reform resurfaces in Ontario after low turnout election

Advocates are calling for electoral reform in Ontario after Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were re-elected with another majority last week.

Non-profit advocacy group Democracy Watch says a new voting system is needed to better reflect the popular vote, along with mandating voter education ads from Elections Ontario.

The group also called the historic-low voter turnout a "clear crisis'' that should "raise alarm bells'' about the legitimacy of the provincial government.

Only 43 per cent of eligible Ontarians participated in the June 2nd election.

Forty per cent of those who participated voted for the Progressive Conservatives, handing the party 83 legislative seats out of 124 in the legislature.

Close to 53 per cent in total voted for the N-D-P, Liberals and Greens, but those parties will have a combined 40 seats in the legislature.