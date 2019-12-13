Talking Over Turkey in Leamington

Hundreds of Leamington families in need will be 'Talking Over Turkey' this Christmas.

More than 600 turkeys and all the fixings are being given away Saturday morning at 11:00 at the corner of Sherk St. and Georgia Ave.

Organizer Mike Diab says it's first-come, first-served and it's open to anyone in need.

"We don't stigmatize people, we don't criticize, we don't judge so...no strings attached. We don't require approval or permission," says Diab, "What we require is your honesty and your ability to pay it forward some day in the future"

He says recipients will get a food box with a turkey, bread, canned goods, stuffing and produce, everything needed for a turkey Christmas dinner.

— with files from AM800's Teresinha Medeiros