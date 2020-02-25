Talks break off between the province, Catholic teachers' union

The union representing the province's Catholic school teachers says negotiations with the government that ended Monday night were not productive.

Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association President Liz Stuart, says the union will await word from a mediator as to whether she believes further negotiations would be worthwhile.

Stuart says while administrative job action continues, the union will also be considering options for further strike action.

Earlier in the day, the president of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario said that if contract deals aren't reached by March 6, they will begin a new phase of strikes effective Monday, March 9.



With files from the Canadian Press