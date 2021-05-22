Talks Focus on What's Needed to Lift Canada-U.S. Border Restrictions

Canada's chief public health officer says health officials are re-evaluating what must happen before Canada can allow fully vaccinated people to enter the country or entirely reopen the border to international travellers.

Dr. Theresa Tam appeared at an emergency meeting of the House of Commons health committee Friday.

It focused on when the 14-month-long border closure with the U.S. will finally end.

Tam says it's not just about deciding what fully immunized people can do.

She says it's also about Canada's own pandemic situation, including vaccine coverage at home, case rates and hospital capacity.

Tam says there is no standard yet for proving that you are, in fact, fully vaccinated.

She said Canada may, however, continue to require travellers to get tested given the potential for variants that may have escaped vaccines.

Canada imposed border restrictions in March 2020, banning all non-essential travel, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Those restrictions have since been extended to June 21.

It added testing and some hotel quarantine requirements this winter.

But Canada hasn't yet lifted restrictions for anyone, regardless of their vaccination status.