Talks Over Expanding the NFL Regular-Season On Hold

NFL owners are holding off on an expanded 17-game regular-season.

The owners decided during a conference call Wednesday to table the discussions until early in 2021.

The NFL and the players' union previously agreed to add one more game to the schedule, but not before next season.

Reducing the preseason from four to two games was also brought up, but several owners weren't in favour of the idea.

During the conference call, owners discussed if a reduction to three games could be possible, but no vote was taken.

With files from the Associated Press