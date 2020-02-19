Talks Resume with Ontario Catholic Teachers

WINDSOR — Talks are back on between the Ontario government and the province's Catholic teachers.



A mediator ordered both sides back to the bargaining table and those talks get underway on Wednesday.



But the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association says it's prepared to start holding rotating, one-day strikes starting Monday if the resumed talks aren't productive.

In Windsor-Essex, Catholic teachers will take part in a one-day rotating strike on Friday, February 28th.

All four of the province's major teacher unions are set to hold a one-day strike on Friday.