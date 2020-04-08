Talks Underway to Resume Parliament

Party house leaders are trying to work out how Parliament can return.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says there is legislation on wage subsidies to help workers that needs to be debated.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will continue to work at home but will start leaving his residence to attend the occasional important meeting, including a cabinet session Wednesday afternoon.

Trudeau says he will take “all appropriate precautions” when he does so.

The prime minister has been working from home since his wife Sophie, tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-March.

— With files from The Canadian Preses