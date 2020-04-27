Tampa Mayor and Brady Make Up

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is poking fun at last week's attention-grabbing incident involving NFL superstar Tom Brady.

Tampa didn't exactly give Brady the best of welcomes when he was ejected from a downtown park while working out last Monday.

The mayor apologized ``for the miscommunication,'' saying her previous law enforcement background prompted her to ``investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T running wild in one of our beautiful city parks.''

Brady is considered by some as the NFL's ``greatest of all time.''

Brady was working out at the park and spotted by staff patrol, who ordered the four-time Super Bowl MVP to leave because the park was closed

In her letter, the mayor thanked Brady ``for being a good sport.''

with files from Canadian Press